Google's First Smartwatches Look Big And Bulky

Just as Google is preparing to roll its new smartwatch software out to the masses, we’re getting a closer look at what the first two smartwatches powered by Android Wear will look like.

In a recent post on the Android Developer Blog (via Phone Arena), two of Google’s design and developer advocates Roman Nurik and Timothy Jordan guide readers through the process of creating a tour app for Android Wear.

Photos of both the LG G Watch and Moto 360 smartwatches on Jordan and Nurik’s wrists make an appearance at the bottom of the post.

Here’s a closer look at the round-faced Moto 360:

And here’s the square LG G Watch:

Until this point, we’ve only seen product renderings of both devices. This is the first time we’re getting a glimpse of an actual working prototype of both the LG G Watch and Moto 360.

That being said, it’s important to remember that these are only prototypes, which means these photos may not reflect the final product. The Moto 360’s watch face looks a bit larger and bulkier than the renderings and concept designs we’ve seen so far, but we expect to learn more about the final version within the next several months.

Android Wear is Google’s new operating system for wearable devices like smartwatches. It’s essentially a stripped-down version of Android designed to provide relevant notifications from your smartphone.

Both watches are expected to launch this summer, although a specific time frame is still unclear.

