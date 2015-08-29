There's a gorgeous Google-powered luxury watch that works with the iPhone

Smartwatches that run on Android Wear, Google’s software for smartwatches, are only compatible with Android phones and tablets.

Now, however, it looks like there’s one Android Wear watch that will work with the iPhone.

The preorder page for Huawei’s new luxury smartwatch, which starts at $US350 just like the Apple Watch, recently went live on Amazon. In the item description, it says the watch is “compatible with iOS 8.2 or Android 4.3 or later,” suggesting you can pair it with an iPhone.

The new Huawei Watch is a high-end smartwatch that comes in gold-plated stainless steel varieties. The most expensive model, shown to the right, costs $US800.

Google hasn’t announced any plans to make Android Wear compatible with the iPhone, but The Verge reported back in April that the company was close to making it happen.

This is notable for iPhone owners simply because there is a more limited selection of available smartwatches that work with the iPhone. If you have an iPhone, your choices are basically limited to the Apple Watch and the Pebble. But, if Huawei’s preorder is any indication of Google’s plans, it seems like iPhone owners are about to get more choices.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment and will update this post accordingly when we hear back.

