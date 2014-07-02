The Most Important Things You Can Do With Google's New Smartwatches

You’ll be able to buy smartwatches running Google’s new operating system for wearable computers, Android Wear, starting this month.
Here’s a quick look at the most important features in Android Wear. We used Samsung’s newest smartwatch, the Gear Live, for the demo.
Android Wear only works with certain Android phones. You have to pair it to your phone using the companion Android Wear app.
The app also lets you manage what kinds of notifications you get on your watch. You can 'mute' certain apps from delivering notifications.
Then dictate your message. It will send as soon as you're finished talking, so make sure you get it right.
Swiping right from a notification gives you more options. In this case, you can tap to view the full notification on your phone.
Android Wear connects to Google Now, Google's digital assistant. Using Google Now, Android Wear shows you information it thinks will be relevant to you. It's showing these stock tickers because we often search for them in Google.
Google Now is pretty smart. You can ask it very specific questions like, 'Did the Mets win last night?' and get the right answer.
But some questions just pull up a normal Google search. You can't view websites on the watch. Instead, you have to tap the watch to open the page on your phone.
Android Wear can sync with Google Maps so you can get travel directions on your wrist. In this case, we asked: 'How do I get to the nearest Chipotle?'
