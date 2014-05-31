Here's An Even Better Look At How Google's New Smartwatches Will Work

Google revealed more information about what notifications will look like on smartwatches powered by Android Wear — the company’s new software made specifically for wearable devices.

Google Developer Advocate Timothy Jordan shared a few screenshots from his favourite Android Wear apps on Google+ earlier this week. Some of these sample notifications included alerts from the game “Clash of Clans,” a calendar reminder, and a music player app.

Jordan also posted a video showing how longer notifications would be displayed across multiple screens.

Google unveiled Android Wear in March, and devices running on the software are expected to begin appearing this summer. So far, Motorola and LG have showed off their smartwatches, but pricing and availability have yet to be determined.

Here’s a look at Jordan’s favourite notifications:

Here’s Jordan’s video explaining how to create this effect to developers:

