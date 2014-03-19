Here's Everything You'll Be Able To Do With Google's New Smartwatches

Google announced today that it plans to bring Android to smartwatches as part of its newest wearable computing platform called Android Wear. The software will soon be open to developers, but Google has provided a sneak peek at how its smartphone OS will translate to wristwatches.

Android Wear will primarily focus on bringing snippets of information to your wrist that can be viewed at a glance. These include social notifications, updates from fitness apps, the weather, and Google Now services.

