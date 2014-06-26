Here's How Google's New Smartwatches Will Work

At this year’s Google I/O, Google’s David Singleton stepped on stage to show us exactly what it will be like to use Android Wear — Google’s operating system optimised for wearable devices.

We’ve seen a preview of Android Wear before, but this is the first time Google has given a lengthy demo to the public.

Here’s a look at what it will be like to use apps on Android Wear.

Singleton showed how Pinterest could work on Android Wear by pushing notifications to your watch. For example, if you’re near a restaurant that a friend has pinned through Pinterest, you’ll receive a notification.

You’ll be able to order food directly from your watch through an app called Eat24. The app can even push a notification to your watch suggesting that you order food at the same time you did last week. From there, you can tap to choose a restaurant, view the menu, and pay straight from your watch.

AllTheCooks, a social recipe app, is also optimised for Android Wear. You can view steps and recipes directly on your wrist as you cook.

With Lyft integration, you’ll be able to order a car by simple saying “OK Google, call me a car” to your watch.

Android Wear watches also sync directly to your phone, which means any action you perform with the watch will automatically translate to your phone.

