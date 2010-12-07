Android Starting To "Lose Some Of Its Luster" For Verizon, Says Analyst

Shaw Wu at Kaufman Bros. says Android is starting to “lose some of its luster” for Verizon in a report this morning picked up at Fortune.



Because of this, Verizon was willing to cut a deal favourable to Apple to land the iPhone, says Wu.

This is the first we’ve heard of Verizon cooling to Android. It doesn’t make a lot of sense since Android has been selling very well all year.

Has anyone else heard anything similar?

