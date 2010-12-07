Android Starting To "Lose Some Of Its Luster" For Verizon, Says Analyst

Jay Yarow
verizon google android

Shaw Wu at Kaufman Bros. says Android is starting to “lose some of its luster” for Verizon in a report this morning picked up at Fortune.

Because of this, Verizon was willing to cut a deal favourable to Apple to land the iPhone, says Wu.

This is the first we’ve heard of Verizon cooling to Android. It doesn’t make a lot of sense since Android has been selling very well all year.

Has anyone else heard anything similar?

