Android users are revolting against Apple's first Android app

Apple released its first-ever Android app in Google’s Play store on Wednesday, and Android users went to town writing negative reviews for it.

Apple’s Android app is called Move to iOS and it’s designed to help Android users transfer their data to a new iPhone.

There are 4,280 reviews so far, 3306 of which have a one-star rating for an average of 1.8 stars.

It appears many passionate Android fans are purposefully giving Apple’s app negative reviews in order to keep it low in the Google Play Store rankings.

Here’s a selection of some of the more colourful comments and reviews Android users are leaving for :

Others went a little overboard:

And some thought it wasn’t up to Apple’s standards:

It’s not surprising that an app to help Android users migrate to iPhone is Apple’s first app, but some were wishing for something more useful from Apple:

Indeed, Apple users don’t seem to mind Google’s app in the Apple App Store, which gives iOS users Google Now functionality. Google Now shows you proactive updates based on your daily activity, location, and interests rather than helping you switch to Android. It has an overall rating of 3.5 stars out of five from 470131 reviews.

