Apple Steals Marketshare From Android In The U.S.

Android’s share of the smartphone market fell for the first time in a long time in the U.S. for the March quarter according to Needham analyst Charlie Wolf, via Fortune.



The drop is attributed to the Verizon iPhone, and Wolf says, “this is just the beginning of Android’s share loss in the U.S.” He adds, “The migration of subscribers to the iPhone on the Verizon network should accelerate this fall when Apple coordinates the launch of iPhone 5 on the GSM and CDMA networks. The iPhone could also launch on the Sprint and T-Mobile networks.”

Worldwide, Android’s share was up for the quarter, according to a chart from Wolf’s note.

