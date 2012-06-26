Google Has To Answer A Huge Question About Android This Week

Seven months later, Ice Cream Sandwich is only on 7% of Android phones.

Google made a big promise at its i/o developers conference last year.Specifically, it said it was forming an alliance with Android device manufacturers and cell phone carriers to ensure phones get software updates for at least 18 months.



Now, a year later, it’s clear that hasn’t happened.

The current version of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich, launched more than seven months ago. Today, only about 7% of all Android devices are running it. Popular phones like Samsung’s Galaxy S II are still running Gingerbread, the last version of Android that launched in late 2010.

That’s just pitiful.

So now Google has some big questions to answer: What the heck happened to the so-called Android Update Alliance? Why are carriers and manufacturers still taking months and months to get devices updated? And what is Google and its partners doing to finally fix it?

We’ll be covering Google i/o live starting this Wednesday, and you can bet we’ll be asking those questions as soon as we get a chance.

