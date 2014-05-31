Google Is Going To Try And Revolutionise TV Next Month

The Verge Android TV leaked screenshot via The Verge

Google is gearing up to unveil Android TV at Google I/O, the company’s big developers conference in San Francisco next month.

Android TV won’t be a device, but a platform that TV and set-top box manufacturers can use, GigaOm reports.

Google is expected to offer services like Netflix and Hulu Plus, according to the report. It’s also expected to partner with some hardware companies to run Android TV.

Internally at Google, Android TV’S interface is known as “Pano.” Somewhat similar to the Netflix layout, Android TV will present its content in a series of cards.

The idea with Android TV is that you’ll be able to immediately play a TV show, movie, or video game from the moment you turn it on. That means you won’t need to launch the Netflix app in order to watch shows “Orange Is the New Black” or “House of Cards.” Instead, you just select the show and voila! With traditional smart TV platforms, you have to launch the Netflix app in order to watch shows.

Previous reports said Android TV will support voice and input notifications, as well as a recommendation engine.

Android TV is Google’s third foray into the TV space. Google previously launched Google TV — the company’s failed attempt at bringing a smartphone-like experience to your TV. Meanwhile, it has the Chromecast, which Google will continue to sell, according to previous reports. There’s still no word on how much Android TV will cost, but Google is expected to announce it in June.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.