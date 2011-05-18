How Did China Beat Google To An Android TV?

Photo: Geniatech

We learned last week that Google TVs will get Android 3.1 Honeycomb this summer. But a Chinese company has already beat Google at it’s own game.Geniatech developed an Android TV box that runs version 2.2 Froyo. The company claims it can run any Android app that doesn’t require a microphone.



The box ships with a keyboard-remote device for typing and controlling apps. There are also optional keyboard and mouse accessories, which should make web browsing and e-mail easier.

It’s a neat concept, marrying the best of boxes like Boxee and Google TV. It has an SD card port, so you can load your downloaded movies and TV shows and watch them in full 1080p HD.

The good news: It opens up the possibility for third-party developers to make Android-powered TV boxes.

The bad news: It’s only available in China.

[Geniatech via Android Community]

Don’t Miss: The First 10 Android Apps We Want To See On Google TV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.