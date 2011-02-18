Watch As We Unbox Google's Latest Android Toy (Literally)

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

BARCELONA — Google already won over the hearts and minds of Mobile World Congress attendees with its huge, amazing booth, full of free smoothies, fun rides down the slide, custom stickers, and collectible pins. (See our photo tour here.)So handing out more free toys today was the last thing the company needed to do.



But that’s Google for you.

At its MWC booth, Google was giving out free Android collectible toys — like the high-end Kidrobot toys — part of the “Android mini collectible series 02.”

The toys were designed by Google and others, and were produced by Brooklyn-based Andrew Bell‘s Dead Zebra Inc / Dyzplastic.

