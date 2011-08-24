This Guy Bought A TouchPad And It Came With Android On It

In the video below, you can clearly see a new TouchPad booting up with an Android logo displayed on the home screen. When browsing to the “About” screen, the TouchPad says it’s running Android.



Some sort of hoax, or did an HP employee decide to have a little fun before shipping this particular tablet?

If it is legit, maybe he should apply for this $1,500 prize.

