Most People Who Bought An IPhone 6 Didn't Switch From Android

Getty Images/Chris McGrath This guy probably upgraded from an older iPhone.

A smaller percentage of new iPhone buyers made the switch from an Android device this year compared to last year, according to a survey from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

The survey polled people who bought an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus within the first 30 days and compared it to the first 30 days of the iPhone 5S and 5C launch last year.

In 2013, 23% of new iPhone buyers were switching from Android. This year, only 12% said they were switching from Android. Everyone else was upgrading from an older iPhone model.

Here’s the chart from CIRP:

Apple has reported record sales for the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus so far. It sold 10 million units opening weekend alone. That should be further bolstered now that the phones are on sale in China and several other countries.

