Android Team Hints That 'Gingerbread' Release Is Imminent

Google‘s Android team has dropped another big hint that the next version of the mobile OS, codenamed ‘Gingerbread’, will be released in the very near future.
A new video was just uploaded to the official Android developer team YouTube account, showing the team unloading and installing a massive gingerbread man at their campus. The Android team has similar dessert statues for each of the previous versions of Android.
Check it out:
