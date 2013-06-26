MOBILE INSIGHTS: Android Takes The Majority Of Mobile Ad Impressions

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Android Tops Mobile Ad Impression Share (Millennial Media)

While it has previously taken a plurality, Millennial found Android taking the majority of mobile ad impressions for the first time, with a 52% share in the first quarter. Tablets also notched gains, taking a 25% share of mobile ad impressions, up from 20% in 2012. Telecommunications and entertainment companies were the largest mobile advertisers in the first quarter. Read >

Barnes & Noble’s Nook Business Falters (paidContent)

Nook revenues were down 34% in the first quarter from a year prior. Barnes & Noble also announced that it will seek a partnership model for manufacturing and branding Nook tablets. It will continue to produce the Nook e-readers in-house.

An Interview With Square CFO Sarah Friar (Harvard Business Review)

Friar ultimately sees Square’s mobile payments solution as moving from a point-of-sales solution to improving consumer experiences and inspiring greater customer loyalty to retailers. Read >

BlackBerry Launches Service To Manage Android, Apple Devices (Reuters)

Could mobile device management, which is basically propping up its flailing handset business, be BlackBerry’s saviour ? Read >

What Is Behind Snapchat’s Massive Valuation? (Fortune)

Dan Primack speculates that Snapchat will forgo mobile advertising and monetise through a subscription model. He also points to a patent it owns that could allow it to become the de-facto camera app. Read >

Samsung Leads Tablet Market In India (Tech In Asia)

The Indian market is still pretty small — shipments were up 901% in 2012, to 2.66 million — but Samsung has grabbed the lead, with a 16% share. However, cheap Chinese imports collectively form a plurality of the market, grabbing a 70% share. Read >

Microsoft To Bring Xbox And PC Games To Apple, Android Phones (Reuters)

A report in Nikkei says that Microsoft will bring its computer and console games to smartphones through a licensing deal with mobile game developer Klab Inc. Read >

Samsung Denies It Is Shutting Down Its PC Business (The New Web)

Contradicting earlier reports, the largest mobile device manufacturer in the world said it has no plans to shutter its PC business. Read >

