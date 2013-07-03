Android Trounces Apple In Major European Markets

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Android Extends Market Share Lead In Europe (Kantar Worldpanel ComTech)

Android grabbed a 70% market share of smartphones sold during the three months ending May 31, in Europe’s five largest markets, up from 61% of sales in the same period a year prior. It also has a commanding lead in China, the world’s largest smartphone market. Because Kantar only counts China’s richer urban areas, this data may actually be understating Android’s lead there. Read >

Android Also Tops In The U.S. (comScore)

It had a 52% share of the U.S. smartphone market, while Apple held a 39% share. U.S. smartphone penetration stood at 59% at the end of May.

Mark Pincus Is Out At Zynga (AllThingsD)

The gaming company, struggling to transition to mobile, hired Microsoft’s Interactive Entertainment President Don Mattrick as his replacement. Read >

Mozilla Launches First Firefox OS Smartphones (Mozilla Blog)

The new Firefox platform is more Web-focused that its app-crazy counterparts. The first devices, the Alactel One Touch Fire and ZTE Open, will soon go on sales through carrier partners Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica. The Open costs only $90 upfront and a little over $3 a month. The launch strategy indicates that Mozilla is initially focused on grabbing share at the lower-end of the smartphone market. Read >

Yes, Samsung Still Is The Most Important Brand For Android’s Future (Fortune)

A new research note from Needham notes that Samsung’s Android market share has stalled at 40%, while low-cost Chinese upstarts continue to grab market share. That’s true, but the note should have underscored two important caveats. While Samsung’s market share might have stalled, the overall market has expanded enormously, meaning its volume still saw huge gains. Second, it doesn’t make sense to lump numerous Chinese manufacturers together as a unitary threat. Unlike them, Samsung can effectively play the high- and low-end of the market internationally. Read >

Nokia Takes Full Control Of Nokia Siemens Networks (The Next Web)

Nokia bought out Siemen’s stake in their telecommunications equipment joint venture for $2.2 billion. Read >

