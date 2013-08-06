Android Tablet Shipments Now Dominate The Global Market

Android tablet shipments reached 32.8 million in the second quarter of 2013, based on BI Intelligence estimates.

That’s good enough to claim a majority 64% share of all tablet shipments for the quarter.

Apple is clearly having problems holding its own against the varied portfolio of fair quality, inexpensive Android tablets hitting the market.

As we reported in our tablet market forecast, a surge in tablet adoption in emerging markets benefits low-cost Android tablet brands as well as makers of generic tablets (the latter aren’t accounted for in this data).

Windows enjoyed a boost from the Surface line’s rollout. It shipped about 2.3 million tablets last quarter, compared to only 200,000 a year before.

Our estimates are based on information gathered from company releases, news reports, and market research firms, including Strategy Analytics, IDC, and Canalys.

Google’s platform has been piggybacking on the success of Samsung and its huge range of devices, marketed all over the world, in countries where tablet penetration remains low. IDC credits the Korean manufacturing giant with about 8.1 million tablet shipments on its own, which equates to roughly one-quarter of all Android tablet shipments.

Compared to the same quarter last year, Samsung tablet shipments grew 277%.

Apple, on the other hand, shipped about 14.6 million iPads. Compared to last year, iPad shipments have dropped 14.1%, hampered by the lack of any new device launches.

Click here to download the chart and data in Excel

Click here to see a larger version of this chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.