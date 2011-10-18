Apple Has Obliterated Android Tablets: Only 3.4 Million Out There Running Honeycomb

Photo: All Things D

Google’s Android tablet software appears to be a massive disappointment.According to data on its developer site, only 1.8% of all Android devices out there are using Honeycomb, which is the tablet-specific version of Android meant to disrupt the iPad. The developer data is based on people accessing the Android Market in a two week period.



This suggests that less there are 3.4 million tablets running Google’s tablet-specific software, says Chris Davies at Slash Gear.

Davies’ number comes from taking 1.8% of the 190 million Android activations Larry Page announced on Google’s most recent earnings call. (Google isn’t 100% clear on what “activations” means, we’re assuming it’s active Android users.)

For context, Apple is expected to announced 10 million iPads sold in the September quarter when it has earnings tomorrow night.

