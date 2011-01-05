Android Tablet Market Already Facing A Big Fragmentation Issue

Photo: Danny Sullivan, Creative Commons

Before it even starts to take off, the Android tablet market is already facing a serious fragmentation issue. The newest version of the operating system, Honeycomb, will require powerful chips, which means the few older devices running Android won’t be able to upgrade to the newest software.



It also suggests the first wave of Android 3.0 tablets won’t be cheap.

This leaves an opening for manufacturers to make low-end Android tablets running the older version of the software.

While this splitting of the Android market sounds like a bad thing, it could be a non-issue.

When we did our survey about the iPad, the people said they mostly use the iPad for email, surfing the web, and checking Twitter and Facebook.

Even a low-end Android tablet should provide that functionality.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.