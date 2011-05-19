Android Tablets Finally Catch Up To The iPad With Magazine Apps

Photo: Background via hsart.com

Magazines are finally coming to Android tablets from major publishers like Condé Nast, Hearst, Meredith, and News Corp.The magazines come from Next Issue Media and will only be available for a very small amount of users: only those with Samsung Galaxy Tabs 7-inchers purchased from Verizon Wireless.



The reason for this limited release is that for now, magazine titles are only available through Verizon’s proprietary V-Cast App.

Next Issue Media was originally slated to start selling magazines earlier this year, according to All Things D, but the release kept getting pushed back. Magazines such as Esquire, The New Yorker, Popular Mechanics, Fortune, and TIME will all be available via Next Issue.

Customers will be able to sign up for magazine subscriptions, but not bundles that include print and digital together (like via iTunes).

Next Issue CEO Morgan Guenther says that soon, the team of publishers will sell more than 40 magazine titles, and will be expanding to other mobile operating systems like WebOS.

Don’t Miss: Google’s Nexus Tablet Is Coming, And It Will Knock Your Socks Off

(via All Things D)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.