Android Tablet From Coby Came Pre-Loaded With Porn -- Ruined Christmas For A 12 Year Old Girl

Weird story out of Illinois from WSIL TV.Jay Harden decided to buy his 12 and 15 year-old daughters Coby Android tablets for Christmas.



When his 12 year-old opened her tablet, she found an unwelcome surprise.

Two porn apps were pre-installed on the tablet: “Boobs! Butts! Babes!” and “Undress Me”.

The other Android tablet was porn-free.

Neither Harden, nor Coby seems to know how the porn apps ended up on the one tablet.

Whatever the case may be, Steve Jobs is probably in Cupertino saying, “TOLDJA!“

In April he said, “There’s a porn store for Android… you can download it, your kids can download it. That’s a place we don’t want to go, so we’re not going to.”

