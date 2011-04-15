Android Dominates In South Korea, And Now Google Faces Antitrust Accusations

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

Here’s another nuisance for Google to deal with.In South Korea, where Android software is dominant, two search rivals have filed complaints with country’s Fair Trade Commission, Bloomberg reports.



The companies, NHN Corp. and Daum Communications Corp., claim Google is blocking telecos from allowing the rival search services to be offered on phones.

Google says it offers an open operating system and phone companies can do whatever they want.

We don’t know how this will play out, but we do know it’s another level of dealing with government and antitrust for Google. At some point the cases brewing in the EU, U.S., and elsewhere are going to cause some pain for Google.

Don’t Miss: The 10 Big Mistakes Of Eric Schmidt And Google

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.