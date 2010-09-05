Android Share Of Mobile Web Use Soaring, iPhone Falling

The latest mobile-web-browsing numbers from Quantcast show that Android continues to grab mobile share from the iPhone and RIM.



Importantly, these numbers don’t include the iPad, which may be helping Apple maintain more share than this chart suggests.

These numbers also don’t include app usage.

But the trend is clear: It’s a two horse race, and Android is rapidly gaining on the leader.

Photo: Quantcast

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.