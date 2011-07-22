8% Of Android Apps Leak Your Private Information [STUDY]

Photo: UberPhones

According to security researcher Neil Daswani, 8% of the apps in the Android Market are leaking private data.Daswani’s security firm Dasient finished a study of 10,000 Android apps and fond that 800 of them were communicating data about the user to an unauthorised server.



This is a malicious effort to spread malware so that others can gain root-level control of your device.

Once someone has root control, it’s as if they own your phone. Eleven of the apps tested were sending out unauthorised text messages, the mobile version of email spam.

The solution to the problem is unfortunately quite easy — Google just needs to step up regulations on what apps make it into the Market. It doesn’t need to be as tough a process as Apple uses, but a few basic security checks are certainly warranted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.