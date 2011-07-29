Android Returns Can't Be 30-40%

Yesterday a report, citing a single source, claimed that people were returning Android phones to the store at a staggering 30-40% rate. If so that would mean that Android is much smaller than we thought–but we also doubted the report because the number was so high.



Now Pudong Daily, which is written by a former consumer electronics executive, writes that the number just isn’t possible:

From experience, retailers start complaining and asking for compensations when return rate gets higher than 5-7%.

Even worse, not a single phone vendor would launch any Android-based phone if it would be rejected by so many customers. With such a return rate, the HTC and Samsung of this world would loose [sic] money on all of their Android models.

That’s what we thought.

Don’t Miss: Android Is Destroying Everyone →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.