Android Rebounds In The Smartphone Platform Race

Android and iOS have further consolidated their gains in the smartphone race, according to the latest numbers from IDC released today. They now have a combined 82 per cent share of the global market, up from 54.4 per cent a year ago. Windows Phone, the would-be number three, had only 2.2 per cent share.



The big development, however, is that Android has reversed the gains iOS made in the fourth quarter of 2011. Android has a 59 per cent global market share, up from 52.8 per cent at the end of last year and even above its 57.4 per cent share in Q3 2011.

The gains must have come from abroad. Of the 13.5 million smartphone sold on the U.S. three major carriers in the first quarter, approximately 66 per cent of them were iPhones.

But Android has been more successful than iOS in the world’s largest smartphone market, China. According to one report, Android had a 68.4 per cent share of the market at the end of last year.

While these numbers are interesting from quarter to quarter, it is also important to remember the scale of the untapped smartphone market opportunity. Global smartphone penetration only stood at 10 per cent at the end of last year.

Photo: IDC

