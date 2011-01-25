40 Android Apps For Students Looking To Crush This Semester

College can undoubtedly cause loads of stress, so you should take every measure possible to make life a little easier. Enter your Android phone. This little device is capable of a lot, including everything from calculating your GPA to finding and purchasing the cheapest available textbooks. So, do your homework, and find the best apps for school and college life. Here are 40 great ones to consider right off the bat — most are free, but if they aren’t, it’s indicated in the brief descriptions.
This post originally appeared on AssociatesDegree.com.
For just $2.99, CoursePro can keep track of your courses, assignments and grades. With this app, you'll never be out of the loop.
myDay is a journal and note application that allows you to keep a chronological record of your daily activities.
Snapshots taken of text become searchable once scanned by Evernote's servers, making it easy to search and retrieve them later on your PC.
Another note taking app to consider. This one has garnered rave reviews because of its many capabilities, including the ability to geotag your locations.
Capture, process and share whiteboard material in class when you don't have the time or will to write it down with Share Your Board.
Save a few trees with this app by creating flash cards on your phone. Text size and colour are adjustable, of course.
This app is perfect for capturing audio notes, personal notes, and if you're a journalism student, recording interviews.
A tool that enables you to create, edit, view, import, export and send documents as well as sync documents with your Google Docs account.
Use Dropbox to access files from your PC on the go by syncing them with your phone. Supports Word, PFD, video and audio files.
With this app, you can choose from thousands of books to download within seconds. customisable and easy to read.
The best way to find affordable textbooks locally and online. Find quick results by using your phone's barcode scanner.
A reference guide that offers a glossary of terms, punctuation, capitalisation, misused words, misspelled words, when to use numbers and tips for proofreading.
Use Wapedia to quickly search Wikipedia, even on slower networks. Also great for additional content such as news, Wikiquotes and Wikitravel information.
It translates up to 50 languages and features dictionary results, text-to-text speech and voice input.
A powerful calculator with advanced features that'll help you ace your most difficult maths classes.
An advanced app that 'calculates densities, probabilities, and quantiles of common useful continuous and discrete distributions.' For the aspiring statistician.
With this app you can find important maths, physics and chemistry formulas when you need them the most. Also includes a scientific calculator, translator and interesting facts.
Reference information about the periodic table, constants, polyatomic ions, nuclides Z=0-70 and the solar system.
Research prospective grad schools by reading overviews and finding admissions requirements, costs, rankings and more.
More than 1,000 questions and six mock quizzes make this your go-to app for GRE maths prep -- $4.99 well spent.
This app is just like GRE maths but made for the GMAT, containing just as many questions and quizzes. Also $4.99.
Search for the most popular hotspots in your area and dig deeper by exploring Layar's Augmented Reality view.
The No. 1 Google Awarded Travel App enables you to document and share details of those patented college road trips.
Get a more personalised radio listening experience by simply entering the name of your favourite artist.
Scan the latest news, absorb an hourly five-minute newscast, or simply listen to a local NPR station with their app.
The world's most popular ebook community provides access to more than 100,000 books and poems written by people like you. You can share your work too!
For $3.99, undertake the challenge of answering up to 1,000 questions from various categories. Earn your spot on the Dean's List or even better accolades by showcasing your expertise in a subject.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.