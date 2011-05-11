Soon, Android Phones Will Be Controlling Everything In Your House

Photo: Dan Frommer, The Business Insider

Google announced [email protected] today, a service that will let you control appliances ranging from thermostats to lights with your Android phone over Wi-Fi.Everything will be controlled by an Android app, which Google is calling “Project Tungsten” for now.



This isn’t going to happen overnight, though. Google is still working out a way to get common appliances to connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network.

In addition to controlling everyday appliances, [email protected] has a few AirPlay-like features that let you manage your music.

The Project Tungsten app will sync with your Google Music library in the cloud, allowing you to beam tunes to your stereo or computer.

You’ll also be able add new songs to your Google Music library using physical media like CDs.

Here’s the idea: CDs will ship with NFC devices in the case. Tap the case with your phone, and the entire album will be uploaded to your cloud music library.

Pretty cool.

[email protected] isn’t ready yet, but we did get a sneak peek at the demo today.

