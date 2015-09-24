16 reasons Android phones are better than iPhones

Apple recently pushed out its latest software update and already sold out its supply of its new iPhone 6S.

But while iPhones might be selling like hotcakes, there are still a bunch of reasons why Android phones are better.

If your battery starts sucking, you can often remove it and replace it with a new one. Can't do that with an iPhone. That being said, a lot of new Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 6, Galaxy Note 5, and HTC One are made of metal and glass, which means their backs aren't removable. Steve Kovach/Business Insider Google's app store lets you download apps to your phone directly from its website. If you search for an iPhone app in a browser, on the other hand, you have to launch iTunes or the App Store to download and install it. Business Insider Apple's baked-in Maps app isn't as good as Google's, but on an iPhone, you can't make Google Maps your default. Apple On an iPhone, you can unlock your phone with your fingerprint or a passcode. On most Android devices, you have several additional options, including patterns or face unlocks. Jillian D'Onfro You can customise an Android phone much more than an iPhone, like by adding widgets on your home screen. Aviate You can download a bunch of apps that let you further change your phone's interface, like Aviate, which arranges your apps alphabetically in a more list-like format rather than the standard grid layout. Android phones don't force you to keep all of your apps on one of your home screens, as iPhones do. Jillian D'Onfro On quite a few Android phones, you can open and see multiple apps at once. Lisa Eadicicco LG phones, for example, let you move opened apps around in separate windows, change the transparency of those windows, and resize them. When you have an Android phone, your notifications are always shown at the top of your screen, which makes it easier to remember what you need to check and respond to. Jillian D'Onfro This is a small one I noticed after I switched from Android to iOS, but the baked-in Android alarm clock tells you how many hours of sleep you'll be getting. iPhones make you do the mental maths. iPhones also don't let you adjust how long your alarm clocks snooze for. Jillian D'Onfro Bonus: These next two are completely opinion-based. But Android emoji are way cuter than Apple emoji! Jillian D'Onfro ...And read receipts are terrible. With Android phones, you don't have to deal with them. Lisa Eadicicco

