15 Reasons Android Phones Are Better Than The iPhone

Apple just reported a record number of iPhone sales in its Q1 earnings.
But while iPhones might be selling like hot-cakes, there are still a bunch of reasons why Android phones are better.
If your battery starts sucking, you can often remove it and replace it with a new one. Can't do that with an iPhone.
Here's a Galaxy S4 with a removable battery
You can use any micro-USB cable to charge your Android phone. If you want to charge your iPhone, you need to have Apple's proprietary 'Lightning' cable.
Google's app store lets you download apps to your phone directly from its website. If you search for an iPhone app in a browser, on the other hand, you have to launch iTunes or the App Store to download and install it.
Apple's baked-in Maps apps isn't as good as Google's, but on an iPhone, you can't make Google Maps your default.
Here are some Apple Maps fails
On an iPhone, you can unlock your phone with your fingerprint or a passcode. On most Android devices, you have several additional options, including patterns or face unlocks.
You can customise an Android phone much more than an iPhone, like by adding widgets on your home screen.
There are also a bunch of apps you can download that let you further change your phone's interface, like Aviate which arranges your apps alphabetically in a more list-like format rather than the standard grid layout.
Android phones don't force you to keep all of your apps on one of your homescreens, like iPhones do.
LG phones, for example, let you move opened apps around in separate windows, change the transparency of those windows, and resize them.
When you have an Android phone, your notifications are always shown at the top of your screen, which makes easier to remember what you need to check and respond to.
This is a small one that I noticed after I switched from Android to iOS, but the baked-in Android alarm clock tells you how many hours of sleep you'll be getting. iPhones make you do the mental maths.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.