Google Phones Remember Searches You Made On Your Computer

Google (GOOG) announced a new feature today that allows Android phones to remember Google searches made on computers or other devices:



Imagine you’re on your computer and you come across the Place Page for Mario’s Bohemian Cigar Store Cafe. After reading reviews, you decide to stop in for lunch. When you’re ready to go and want to get directions, just open Google Maps on your phone, start typing “mar,” and you’ll quickly see a suggestion – saving you from re-typing a long query and making it easier and faster to be on your way.

Google has been rolling out new mobile search features at a rapid pace recently. Increasingly, they are only available for Android, even when, as here, it seems they could easily be made to work on other platforms.

That’s bad news for Apple.

Don’t miss: “Jobs hates Eric” and other great quotes from the Apple vs. Google war

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.