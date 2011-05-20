20 Secret Tips And Tricks To Get The Most Out Of Your Android Phone

Steve Kovach
MWC Google Booth Android Guy

Photo: Dan Frommer, The Business Insider

Almost every Android phone is different than the next.Different manufacturers, different screen sizes, and different hardware.

That can make it tough to figure out the best ways to get the most out of your Android phone.

To help, we’ve assembled the best tips and tricks for navigating your Android that will work on practically every phone.

Click below to see what we came up with.

Note: Tips come from Google and our own experience.

Call your favourite contacts with one tap

Android allows you to create icons on your home screen for contacts. To add one press and hold an empty space on your screen. When the menu pops up select Shortcuts > Contact. You can then scroll through your list of contacts and tap the person you want to add.

Search with your voice

Google's search app lets you search the web or your phone just by talking. Tap the microphone next to the search bar and record your search. It's incredibly accurate.

Type with your voice

Many Android phones have talk-to-type built into the keyboard. Tap the mic icon and just talk. Android does the rest.

Manage Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and aeroplane mode from your home screen

Android has a nice built-in widget that lets you toggle Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, Brightness levels, and syncing with Google. It's a great way to manage your battery power without digging through your settings

Sync Chrome to your phone's browser

With Google's Chrome To Phone app, you can send links, messages, and phone numbers from your desktop browser to your phone. Download the free app from the Android Market and the extension for Chrome.

Use your phone as a portable hard drive

When you plug your phone into your computer with a USB cable, you can activate Android's storage mode. This allows you to swap files between your computer and phone, making an excellent way to take files with you on the go.

Manage your files

The beauty of Android is that you can use your phone's internal memory to store practically any file. But it can be hard to find those files once you transfer them. Download a file manager like Astro File Manager to locate and sort your files.

Quickly access special characters

If you want to get to your special characters like commas and back slashes quicker, tap and hold the period key. A box will pop up with commonly-used characters.

Sync with Google for the ultimate experience

To get the most out of Android, make sure you enter your Google account information when you first set up your phone. After that, all your Google services will just work. Apps like Gmail, Voice, Talk, and Calendar will automatically sync.

Open your phone to non-market apps

With a few exceptions, most Android phones give you the option to allow non-Market apps on your phone. That means you can download third-party software like Amazon's Appstore or apps you find online. To enable the feature go to Settings > Applications Settings and check the box next to 'Unknown sources.'

Keep in mind that this leaves your phone vulnerable to malware, so don't download apps from sources you don't trust.

Use Amazon's Appstore for free premium apps

Amazon's Appstore isn't as large as Google's Android Market, but it does have one killer feature. Every day Amazon offers a premium paid app for free. Amazon has also been able to score exclusive app launches like Angry Birds Rio and Plants vs. Zombies.

Click here to learn how to use the Amazon Appstore.

Protect your phone from malware

Malicious apps are still a real problem in the Android Market. Because apps don't go through a vetting process from Google, some bad eggs have gotten through in the past. Download Lookout Mobile Security for your phone. The app scans everything you install and warns you of any potential malicious files.

Close apps that are draining your battery

Android allows you to view how much processing power each open app is using. Go to Settings > Running Services to view the list. if something is open that you don't need tap it and select Stop to close the app.

Make multitasking easy

Hold down your phone's Home button and a window will pop up with recently-opened apps.

Ditch animations and animated wallpapers to conserve your battery

Android's animated backgrounds are pretty cool, but they can be taxing on your battery life. If you find your phone quickly losing charge, switch to a still background instead.

You can also turn off other animations by going to Settings > Display > Animations.

Back up your phone using Dropbox

We love it when people find clever uses for Dropbox. Check out the app DropSpace which will sync files stored on your phone to your Dropbox account. You'll never have to plug in to your computer again.

Use your Google Voice number to make calls

Google Voice integrates with any Android phone. You can also set it to be your default number for dialling out. Launch the Voice app to verify your phone number and set it as the default. It's also a great option for sending free text messages.

Use an alternative browser

Android's default browser is decent, but there are a few others out there that we enjoy better. Our favourite is Firefox 4 Mobile, which includes tabbed browsing and syncs with your desktop.

organise apps into folders

You can create a new folder on your home screen by tapping and holding an open space. When the menu pops up select Folders > New Folder. A new folder will show up on your screen. You can now drag apps into it.

What about iPhone?

Click here for our favourite iPhone tips and tricks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.