Android Phone Of The Month: Google Nexus S

We’re starting a new feature for 2011 for all you Android lovers out there.With so many new Android smartphones hitting the market at an insane pace, it’s tough to keep up with the one you should buy at any given time before the next one comes along and kills it.



So here it is, our very first Android Phone of the Month: The Nexus S.

We tested the Nexus S just before its release three weeks ago. Overall, the hardware was on par with the other high-end Android phones such as the HTC Droid Incredible, HTC EVO, or the Motorola Droid 2. But it fails to innovate beyond the included NFC chip.

The Nexus S is the first phone to run Android 2.3 Gingerbread, and it’s a completely clean version. There’s no crapware from Samsung or T-Mobile, the phone’s primary carrier. It’s also unlocked, so you can use it on any GSM network. Click here to read our full review.

Unfortunately for the Nexus S, it will probably become obsolete this week at CES since HTC, Samsung, and Motorola are expected to announce Android phones that run on Verizon’s speedy 4G network, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Who should buy: Anyone who wants a clean version of Android or an unlocked phone.

Get it at Best Buy for $199.99 with a two-year contract from T-Mobile. You can also buy it unlocked for $529.99.

