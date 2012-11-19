The New Version Of Android Thinks There Are Only 11 Months In A Year

Along with the launch of its new Nexus 4 smartphone, Google released a new update to its Android operating system called Jelly Bean.Jelly Bean has a built-in app called People that pulls in information from your calendar and social networks to give you status updates and reminders about your contacts.



But the newest update to Jelly Bean that was released last week omits the month of December, meaning if a friend or family member has a birthday or something else important in that month, the app won’t recognise it.

According to Engadget, Google is aware of the problem, but hasn’t said when a fix is coming.

