There's a wild Easter egg hidden in Google Maps that insults Apple in the most childishly inappropriate way

Rawaldi is a vibrant Pakistani city known for its bazaars, ancient ruins, and array of religious shrines. But if you pay it a visit on Google Maps, you’re going to notice something very unusual on the outskirts of the city — the Android “droid” mascot urinating on the Apple logo.

Here’s a screenshot. And if you don’t believe us, just click here and see for yourself.

The bizarre addition, which we first saw reported on by Cult of Android, seems to have been added by a Google employee as an Easter egg.

Google’s Android mobile operating system and Apple iOS are bitter rivals, vying for domination of the mobile space. It looks like one Googler took it upon themselves to make clear exactly what they think of the Cupertino company.

This is definitely a deliberate addition, as there’s no sign of it when you switch to satellite view:

There’s no indication as to how long the picture has been hiding on Google Maps. We’ve reached out to Google for comment, and will update as soon as we hear back.

