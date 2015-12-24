Android Pay and Nexus just announced a new holiday season incentive

Android Pay and Nexus announced a promotion that will give any Nexus smartphone user who tests Android Pay during the holiday season a Best Buy gift card worth $20. Last month, Google also ran a donation-based program that gave $1 per Android Pay transaction to special needs education charities.

The promotion could encourage Nexus users to adopt Android Pay for two reasons:

Users want mobile wallet incentives. A CMB study indicates that 44% of likely mobile wallet users would test a product if they had access to a wallet-specific rewards program. The Best Buy gift card could be enough to push users to test the service.

Habits form from regular usage. The Best Buy gift card will be delivered on the Android Pay app, which means that users will have to return to Android Pay in order to access their reward. Users form habits around services they can use regularly, so by gently pushing users to return to Android Pay, the rewards program could kickstart that process.

