Google announces Android Pay

Google announced Thursday a new payments platform for Android called Android Pay.
Android Pay is very similar to Apple Pay for the iPhone. It lets you load up your credit card infomation to your Android phone and pay for stuff in stores by tapping your phone on a special pad.
Also like Apple Pay, Android Pay will support fingerprint readers so users can authenticate payments at checkout.
Developing…refresh this page for the latest.
NOW WATCH: Kids settle the debate and tell us which is better: an Apple or Samsung phone
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.