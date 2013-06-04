Android Owns The Chinese Smartphone Market

Android accounted for 69% of smartphone sales in China in the three months ending in April, according to a new report from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech.



That’s substantially the same share Android had when Kantar first started tracking Chinese sales market share back in October. Apple picked up 5 percentage points with the iPhone 5’s release and accounted for 25% of sales in the three month-period.

It should be noted that Kantar only looks at “urban China,” which is not clearly defined but might be assumed to only include major metropolitan areas. In smaller cities and rural China, patterns might be different.

We know that China’s urban population accounted for 53% of its total population at the end of 2012. Broadly speaking, the city dwellers are wealthier than the population in the countryside — and much likelier to be Apple customers as a result.

In all likelihood, this means that Android’s share of the entire Chinese market is even higher than 70%.

These numbers should give Apple executives pause, as China now accounts for one-third of the world’s quarterly smartphone shipments.

