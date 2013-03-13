Android Owners Aren't Real Smartphone Owners

Compared with iPhone owners, Android owners are less likely to shop with their phone, use it to browse the Internet, or watch video with their phone.



Why do Android owners even bother buying smartphones?

Probably because they don’t actually buy them.

Well, they do, but it doesn’t feel like it.

It’s very easy to walk into an AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint store and walk out with a fully subsidized Android phone.

Want to know how easy?

Do a Google search for “Free Android Phone” sometime.

I just did, and amid all the offers from carrier I even found this ad from Domino’s pizza:

Photo: Dominos

Anyway, all this is why it can be stupid to compare Android and Apple market share.You can get an iPhone free, but most people who get them don’t. They spend money to get a personal computer in their pocket.

Android owners, for the most part, are just looking for a new mobile phone, and will take whatever is handed to them at the store that doesn’t cost any extra money. These days, that’s usually an Android phone.

