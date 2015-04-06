Here's how to unlock four secret Easter eggs in Android

Google Flappy Bird, but with robots

Happy Easter!

From wild pranks on April Fools Day to hidden tricks in its search engine, the Google team loves creating surprises for users. Here’s how to find Google’s Easter eggs, for the four latest versions of its Android operating system.

Android (5.0) Lollipop

Google made a hidden Flappy Bird clone featuring the Android robot (and yes, it’s just as difficult as the original). To find it, go to Settings, About Phone, and then tap the version number five times. When a lollipop appears, tap on it, and viola!

Android (4.4) KitKat

In KitKat, Google creates a fun sliding tile game with pictures of different sweet treats. To access it, go to Settings, About Phone, and, once again, keep tapping the version number, but this time you’ll see Google’s signature chocolate bar. Tap on it, and the tiles will appear!

Android (4.1, 4.2, 4.3) Jelly Bean

In this Easter egg, Google gives you a mini-game that lets you endlessly flick little jelly beans off the screen. Simply go to Settings, About Phone, and keep tapping the version number until you see a smiling red bean. Tap on it, and then let the game begin.

Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

Google plays off pop-culture’s favourite (and most annoying) flying kitty, Nyan Cat, with Nyandroid. To make this fun animation appear, go to Settings, About, and then keep tapping the Android version number until Nyandroid appears.

