Android Or iPhone? Here's What The Biggest Sports Superstars Use

Ellis Hamburger
danica patrick iphoneDanica Patrick puts her hands on an iPhone.

We checked out the Twitter accounts of the sports world’s biggest stars to determine the answer to the age old question: Android or iPhone?The answers might surprise you.

Novak Djokovic, tennis player: Blackberry

Djokovic won the US Open, then tweeted at Sean 'Diddy' Combs from his Blackberry.

Rory McIlroy, golfer: iPhone

McIlroy uses Twittelator for iPhone to tweet at his girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki.

LeBron James of the Miami Heat: iPhone

LeBron banters with Dwyane Wade from Echofon For iPhone.

Dwight Howard of the Orlando Magic: iPhone

Dwight uses Twittelator for iPhone to post pictures of himself planking on a Mustang.

Usain Bolt, Jamaican world champion runner: Blackberry

Bolt casually tweets from his Blackberry about breaking world records.

Kaka, world famous soccer player for Real Madrid: Blackberry

Kaka generally updates his Twitter via a Facebook plugin, but when he's on the go, he uses his Blackberry.

Fun fact: Kaka is the most followed athlete on Twitter.

Serena Williams, women's tennis player: Blackberry

Serena uses her Blackberry to tweet goodnight to her big sister.

Hope Solo, US women's soccer national team goalie: Blackberry

Solo tweets from her Blackberry about training for the upcoming Olympics.

Danica Patrick, NASCAR driver: iPhone

Patrick uses Twitteriffic for iPhone to tweet about her hectic life.

Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat: Blackberry

Wade fires back at LeBron James from his Blackberry.

Jay Cutler of the Chicago Bears: Blackberry

Cutler tweets about game day preparations from his Blackberry.

Vince Wilfork of the New England Patriots: Blackberry

Wilfork tweets from his Blackberry about the pains of the NFL lockout.

David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox: iPhone

Big Papi uses his iPhone to thank fans for all the All Star Game support.

Kyle Busch, NASCAR driver: iPhone

Busch tweets shameless plugs for his sponsor from his iPhone.

Deion Sanders, hall of fame football player: Android

Sanders polls Twitter from his Android phone to ask about which clothes to toss out.

Pac Man Jones of the Cincinnati Bengals: iPhone

Jones relies on his Twitter followers to help him find a masseuse. He uses an iPhone.

Plaxico Burress of the New York Jets: Android and Blackberry

Plaxico tweets from Android and Blackberry about his favourite movie snacks.

Terrell Owens, free agent in the NFL: Blackberry and iPhone

T.O. tweets about the future from his iPhone and from his Blackberry.

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals: Blackberry

Ovechkin tweets about a new sponsorship from his Blackberry.

Michael Vick of the Philadelphia Eagles: iPhone

Vick wonders about the upcoming football season from his iPhone.

Nick Swisher of the New York Yankees: iPhone

Swisher uses his iPhone to tweet after big games.

Hunter Pence of the Philadelphia Phillies: Blackberry

Pence tweets from his Blackberry about his sports skills on and off the field.

Jose Canseco, six-time MLB all star: Android

Canseco uses his Android phone to see if any of his followers want to marry him.

Shaquille O'Neal, NBA superstar: iPhone

Shaq uses his iPhone to tweet at fellow NBA player Steve Nash about his sloppy lob passes.

How does Shaq type on an iPhone? Your guess is as good as ours. Maybe with the help of this gadget?

Logan Morrison of the Florida Marlins: iPhone

Morrison tweets from Twitterfic For iPhone about finding gas somewhere in New York City.

The final tally

iPhone: 11.5 sports stars

Android: 2.5 sports stars

Blackberry: 11 sports stars

Note: these people were chosen at random.

