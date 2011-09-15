Android Or iPhone? Here's What The Biggest Sports Superstars Use

We checked out the Twitter accounts of the sports world’s biggest stars to determine the answer to the age old question: Android or iPhone?The answers might surprise you.
Kaka generally updates his Twitter via a Facebook plugin, but when he's on the go, he uses his Blackberry.
Fun fact: Kaka is the most followed athlete on Twitter.
Shaq uses his iPhone to tweet at fellow NBA player Steve Nash about his sloppy lob passes.
How does Shaq type on an iPhone? Your guess is as good as ours. Maybe with the help of this gadget?
iPhone: 11.5 sports stars
Android: 2.5 sports stars
Blackberry: 11 sports stars
Note: these people were chosen at random.
