Android Or iPhone? Here's What The Big Names In Tech Use

We mined the Twitter accounts of the technology and startup elite to figure out their choices on the age-old question: Android or iPhone?

Or even Blackberry and Windows Phone 7, perhaps?

You may be surprised at what we found out.

Dennis Crowley, co-founder of Foursquare: iPhone

Dennis Crowley tweets from his iPhone to talk about Dirk Nowitzki.

Fred Wilson, principal of Union Square Ventures: Android

Fred uses an Android device to tweet about good-smelling parks.

Steve Case, co-founder of AOL: iPhone

Case uses an iPhone to tweet about entrepreneurs.

Chris Sacca, Twitter investor and ex-Googler: iPhone

Sacca tweets from his iPhone to Fred Wilson about Jeff Lebowski festivals.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft: Windows Phone 7

Gates tweets from his Windows Phone 7 device (duh) about the amazing stuff he's doing around the world.

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks: Android

Cuban uses an Android device to tweet about winning NBA championships.

Chris Dixon, investor, co-founder of Hunch and Founder Collective: iPhone

Dixon uses an iPhone to tweet at Henry about the Groupon IPO.

Mark Suster, investor, partner at GRP Partners: Blackberry

Suster tweets from UberSocial for Blackberry about annoyances on his Blackberry.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook: iPhone

Zuck doesn't tweet very often, but we did stumble upon this picture of him using his iPhone.

Keith Rabois, investor, GM at Square: iPhone

Rabois uses an iPhone to respond to everyone tweeting about Square.

Joshua Topolsky, editor of This Is My Next, ex-Engadget Editor In Chief: iPhone, etc.

Topolsky tweets from his iPhone, or from whatever phone he's currently reviewing.

David Sacks, founder of Yammer, ex-COO of PayPal: Blackberry

David Sacks uses a Blackberry to tweet about his upcoming Yammer presentation.

Pete Cashmore, founder of Mashable: iPhone

We went back a month or so and couldn't find any specific tweets from a Twitter mobile app, but Cashmore tweets from Camera+ for iPhone all the time.

Andrew Mason, CEO and founder of Groupon: iPhone

Mason tweets from his iPhone about epic lines for Groupon dollar deals.

Jonah Peretti, co-founder of Huffington Post and BuzzFeed: Android

Peretti tweets at his sister, comedian Chelsea Peretti, from his Android phone.

Steve Martocci, co-founder of GroupMe: iPhone

Steve tweets from his iPhone about goofy new features in iOS 5.

Brad Feld, investor, co-founder of TechStars, Foundry Group: iPhone

Feld uses Instagram on his iPhone to tweet about the food he's eating.

Perry Chen, co-founder and CEO of Kickstarter: iPhone

Chen tweets from his iPhone about festivities at Kickstarter HQ.

Nick Denton, founder of Gawker Media: iPhone

Nick tweets from his iPhone about the controversial new design for Gawker websites.

Charlie O'Donnell, principal at First Round Capital: Android

O'Donnell tweets about missing flights from his Android phone.

Rob Kalin, founder and CEO of Etsy: iPhone

Kalin tweets proverbs from his iPhone.

Vinicius Vacanti, co-founder of Yipit: iPhone

Vacanti tweets at Chris Dixon from his iPhone about organic startups.

Henry Blodget, CEO and Editor In Chief of Business Insider: iPhone

Henry uses Tweetdeck to tweet from his iPhone.

The overall tally

We picked the people for this list off the tops of our heads, to some extent. There was no pre-screening for who might use each kind of device.

iPhone : 16 users

Android : 4 users

Blackberry : 2 users

Windows Phone 7 : 1 user (but he's the second richest man in the world)

