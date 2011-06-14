Android Or iPhone? Here's What The Big Names In Tech Use

We mined the Twitter accounts of the technology and startup elite to figure out their choices on the age-old question: Android or iPhone?
Or even Blackberry and Windows Phone 7, perhaps?
You may be surprised at what we found out.
Fred uses an Android device to tweet about good-smelling parks.
Case uses an iPhone to tweet about entrepreneurs.
Gates tweets from his Windows Phone 7 device (duh) about the amazing stuff he's doing around the world.
Cuban uses an Android device to tweet about winning NBA championships.
Dixon uses an iPhone to tweet at Henry about the Groupon IPO.
Suster tweets from UberSocial for Blackberry about annoyances on his Blackberry.
Zuck doesn't tweet very often, but we did stumble upon this picture of him using his iPhone.
Rabois uses an iPhone to respond to everyone tweeting about Square.
Topolsky tweets from his iPhone, or from whatever phone he's currently reviewing.
David Sacks uses a Blackberry to tweet about his upcoming Yammer presentation.
We went back a month or so and couldn't find any specific tweets from a Twitter mobile app, but Cashmore tweets from Camera+ for iPhone all the time.
Mason tweets from his iPhone about epic lines for Groupon dollar deals.
Steve tweets from his iPhone about goofy new features in iOS 5.
Feld uses Instagram on his iPhone to tweet about the food he's eating.
Chen tweets from his iPhone about festivities at Kickstarter HQ.
Nick tweets from his iPhone about the controversial new design for Gawker websites.
Henry uses Tweetdeck to tweet from his iPhone.
We picked the people for this list off the tops of our heads, to some extent. There was no pre-screening for who might use each kind of device.
iPhone : 16 users
Android : 4 users
Blackberry : 2 users
Windows Phone 7 : 1 user (but he's the second richest man in the world)
