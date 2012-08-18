Here's Some Really Good News For Android Fans

This is Jelly Bean, the latest version of Android.

If you’re an Android user, the chances are very good you’re still running an outdated version of Google’s software.That’s because most Android phone manufacturers customise the operating system and have to go back to the drawing board every time Google releases a new update.



So we were happy to see the Android team’s latest experiment, a way to bring a clean, unaltered version of Android to devices outside the company’s Nexus line of phones.

In a blog post, the head of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), Jean-Baptiste Queru, said he’s bringing the clean version of Android to the Sony Xperia S. That means users will be able install the latest version of Android, called Jelly Bean, to Sony’s device. We first got wind of the project on NeoWin.

Assuming this expermiment goes well and Queru decides to try it with other phones, it could mean Android owners will have a chance to get the latest software updates from Google within days of release. It’s not a perfect solution to Android’s update problem, but it could definitely help.

