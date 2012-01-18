Exclusive, Must-Have Android Apps That iPhone Users Are Missing Out On

Photo: Dylan Love

It seems like iOS gets all the love when it comes to developers choosing which platform to create apps for.But Android has plenty of its own exclusive offerings.



From amazing utilities to great games, here are 11 Android apps that you’ll never get on iOS.

Apparatus Apparatus has you building 'complex machines to solve simple tasks.' The aim is to move marbles from their locations to the goal. Price: $2.45 Google Maps Navigation gives great turn-by-turn directions Yes, iPhones have Google Maps, but they don't have turn-by-turn functionality that lets them function as standalone GPS units. Google offers this beta product for free! Price: free Total Recall You can use this app to automatically record your calls if you're especially security-minded. Or just paranoid. This is an app that you'd never see in iOS. Price: $7.96 Chrome to Phone interfaces with your computer Sometimes a bookmark is overdoing it. Chrome to Phone lets you send links, maps, phone numbers from your Chrome browser to your phone so that you can take them on the go. Price: free RockPlayer is your new favourite media player Android users wanting to watch a variety of movie files on their phones have a friend in RockPlayer. It'll play any audio or video file you throw at it. Price: free (for lite version) TurboFly 3D could be your new favourite game Most comparable to the F-Zero games, TurboFly 3D is a futuristic racing game that has you speeding against other hovercraft as fast as you can. Price: $1.99 Elixir gives you more info than you can handle If you absolutely have to know about everything going on with your phone at any moment, you need Elixir. It offers up an embarrassment of statistics -- everything from CPU activity to memory usage to battery usage. Price: free Winamp is still in the picture One of the most longest-lived audio players out there, Winamp introduced itself to the Android operating system. It even kept the graphic equaliser and sliders. Price: free Swype is a great texting utility This is a powerful utility that lets you enter text into your phone much more rapidly than you'd expect. You simply drag your finger over each character you want to enter. This doesn't come standard with all phones, however -- manufacturers have to allow for it from the get-go or BONUS: Root your device to use NESoid Old-school video gamers will be glad to play their favourite games on their Android phones with NESoid, a fully-functioned NES emulator. But you'll have to root your phone. Price: free Want more Android apps? Check out the coolest alarm clock we've ever seen >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.