Android Now Owns 25% Of The World's Smartphone Market

Photo: Robosaurus

Android is now the second most popular smartphone operating system in the world after Nokia’s Symbian, Gartner reports.This is about the 19th time we’ve heard this same news in recent months.



So I guess its worth repeating that Google has achieved ubiquity with its free mobile operating system, Android.

This helps Google on two fronts…

One, it keeps Apple from controlling access to the entire mobile Internet.

Two, it means the mobile Internet is more popular. Google hopes that means more people are performing more mobile searches.

