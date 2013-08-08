Android Now Controls A Breathtaking 80% Of The Smartphone Market

Android’s dominance of the smartphone market continues to be remarkable.

According to the latest data from IDC, Android now controls 79.3% of the global smartphone market, up from 69.1% a year ago.

Apple, meanwhile, 13.2% of the market, a drop from 16.6% a year ago.

In terms of unit growth, Apple was up 20% on a year-over-year basis, while Android was up 73.5%.

These numbers are just astounding. Google’s search business isn’t even as dominant as Android. In the U.S., one of its strongest markets, Google search only has ~67% of the market.

Here’s a look at the market share:

