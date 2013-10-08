Eric Schmidt Said Android Is More Secure Than The IPhone, And People Laughed At Him

An entire audience laughed at Eric Schmidt yesterday, but he wasn’t doing a comedy routine.

He was speaking during a Gartner Symposium Q&A session when a Gartner analyst said: “If you polled many people in this audience they would say Google Android is not their principal platform […] When you say Android, people say, wait a minute, Android is not secure.”

Schmidt replied, “Not secure? It’s more secure than the iPhone.”

Then, everyone laughed at him, ZDNet reports.

He then noted that Android had over a billion users, is a platform that will be around for a long time and how that means the platform has gone through rigorous real-world security testing.

MacRumors, which picked up on the news, gives a little context on why people laughed at Schmidt’s claim:

Back in March, Apple SVP Phil Schiller tweeted out a “Mobile Threat Report” by F-Secure which showed that Android accounted for 79 per cent of the 301 mobile threats in 2012, while iOS only accounted for 0.7 per cent of mobile threats.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.