Android May Have Lost Users In The U.S. Smartphone Market For The First Time

The market shares of the top five platforms in the U.S. were relatively unchanged between the first and second quarters of 2013, according to comScore.

Android’s share has hovered around 52% since June of last year.

It peaked at about 54% last October.

The market share number may have not wavered, but as Horace Dediu of Asymco points out, Android may have actually lost a number of U.S. users for the first time.

comScore claimed U.S. smartphone users grew to about 142 million in June, which would equate to about 73.84 million Android devices in use. The previous month, comScore counted about 141 million U.S. smartphone users, but Android’s market share was the same, meaning it accounted for roughly 73.88 million devices in use.

In previous quarters Android clearly added U.S. users, but since the overall smartphone market was growing it did not gain market share.

Apple posted the biggest market share gain for the quarter, which amounted to 0.9%, siphoning most of this share from BlackBerry. The struggling Canadian handset maker dropped 0.8 percentage points, falling to a 4.4% share.

